STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports zero new COVID-19 deaths for first time in more than six months

So far, the state has logged 1887 deaths with the maximum of 326 deaths from Khurda, followed by 247 from Ganjam, 169 from Sundargarh and 140 from Cuttack

Published: 06th January 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief, not a single new COVID-19 death was recorded in Odisha in the last 24 hours. It was for the first time in the last six months that the state reported zero deaths due to COVID-19.

The Health and Family Welfare department said there were no COVID-19 deaths on January 5. "We salute our Covid Warriors whose tireless efforts have made this possible,” tweeted the department.

The state that reported its first COVID-19 death on April 6 had been registering fatalities on a daily basis since July. The highest number of 18 deaths was recorded for the first time on October 6 and on several occasions throughout the month and November.

So far, the state has logged 1887 deaths with the maximum of 326 deaths from Khurda, followed by 247 from Ganjam, 169 from Sundargarh and 140 from Cuttack.

Meanwhile, as many as 231 new COVID-19 cases have been detected from 28 districts in the state in the last 24 hours. Though the number of fresh cases has dropped below 10 in 17 districts and two districts did not report any new case, Sundargarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Cuttack and Balangir continue to be gray areas.

The maximum of 32 new cases were found in Sundargarh district, 25 from Bargarh, 21 from Angul, 15 from Jharsuguda, 14 from Sambalpur and 11 each from Cuttack and Balangir.

With this, the COVID tally soared to 3,30,921. However, the number of active cases stands at 2,203. So far, 70,65,078 tests, including 20,195 on Tuesday, have been conducted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp