Odisha reports zero new COVID-19 deaths for first time in more than six months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief, not a single new COVID-19 death was recorded in Odisha in the last 24 hours. It was for the first time in the last six months that the state reported zero deaths due to COVID-19.

The Health and Family Welfare department said there were no COVID-19 deaths on January 5. "We salute our Covid Warriors whose tireless efforts have made this possible,” tweeted the department.

The state that reported its first COVID-19 death on April 6 had been registering fatalities on a daily basis since July. The highest number of 18 deaths was recorded for the first time on October 6 and on several occasions throughout the month and November.

So far, the state has logged 1887 deaths with the maximum of 326 deaths from Khurda, followed by 247 from Ganjam, 169 from Sundargarh and 140 from Cuttack.

Meanwhile, as many as 231 new COVID-19 cases have been detected from 28 districts in the state in the last 24 hours. Though the number of fresh cases has dropped below 10 in 17 districts and two districts did not report any new case, Sundargarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Cuttack and Balangir continue to be gray areas.

The maximum of 32 new cases were found in Sundargarh district, 25 from Bargarh, 21 from Angul, 15 from Jharsuguda, 14 from Sambalpur and 11 each from Cuttack and Balangir.

With this, the COVID tally soared to 3,30,921. However, the number of active cases stands at 2,203. So far, 70,65,078 tests, including 20,195 on Tuesday, have been conducted.