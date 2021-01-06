STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three nabbed with 15 kg venison, deer rescued in Odisha

In a related incident, forest personnel of Dalijoda range rescued a wounded deer near Pancheswari temple in Gadamadhupur-Panturi village on Monday night.

forest official said the deer might have come from nearby Barang forest of neighbouring Keonjhar district in search of food.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Forest officials arrested three persons with around 15 kg of venison and rescued a deer from Dhanurjayapur village under Tomka forest range here on Tuesday. On a tip off, a team of forest personnel led by Tomka ranger Ghanashyam Muduli raided the village located in Sukinda block and nabbed the trio along with the venison. Later, the team rescued the deer from a wetland near the village.

The vet conducted medical examination of the deer before releasing it into the nearby forest. A forest official said the deer might have come from nearby Barang forest of neighbouring Keonjhar district in search of food. Later, it got separated from its herd and strayed into the village.“We are investigating whether the trio procured the venison from someone or killed a deer for meat,” he said. The arrested persons were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

In a related incident, forest personnel of Dalijoda range rescued a wounded deer near Pancheswari temple in Gadamadhupur-Panturi village on Monday night. Locals first spotted the animal with injured legs. On being informed, forest personnel reached the spot and rescued the deer which has been sent to a veterinary hospital in Gadamadhupur. The deer will be released in the local forest after its recovery.

Protection squad seriously hurt

Bhubaneswar/dhenkanal: A member of forest protection squad sustained grievous injuries after coming in contact with an 11 KV wire reportedly laid by poachers at Beda village in Rasol Section of Hindol range on Monday. The victim, Chhabinarayan Pal, has been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack. The incident took place at around 5 pm when Pal was on beat patrolling. “He is out of danger now,” said Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni. 

Poachers arrested with hide in Bhitarkanika 

Kendrapara: Forest officials arrested two poachers from Dangamal village within Bhitarkanika National Park and seized a hide of spotted deer from their possession on Monday evening. Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said the accused, Biswajit Mandal of Sailendranagar and Mithun Parida of Kanakanagar, confessed to have killed the spotted deer after trapping it in the mangrove forest of the park. “We are raiding the hideouts of other poachers who managed to flee after the arrest of the duo,” he said. 

