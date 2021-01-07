CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to be careful for next 2 months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS a devastating second wave of coronavirus is tormenting England and Europe forcing the countries to clamp lockdowns, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to the people to be careful for the next two months.

While reviewing Covid situation and the State’s preparedness for vaccination, the Chief Minister said that as second phase of resurgence of coronavirus has started in England and Europe and with some countries back into lockdown and other restrictions, there should not be any laxity so far as Covid protocols are concerned.

“We have to be more cautious and strict in adhering to Covid guidelines for at least the next two months,” he said. He added that the Covid pandemic has been successfully controlled till now with cooperation of all and its intense phase has passed as the maximum number of districts have become green zones. He thanked health workers, doctors and all frontline Covid warriors for their hard work in achieving this success.

Noting that Covid vaccine has generated great hope among people, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is fully prepared for successful vaccination. He emphasised upon clearing the misconceptions among the people and creation of massive awareness regarding the vaccine. He hoped that Covid vaccination would be the biggest programme of this year.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of livelihood programmes, he advised the administration to work for protection of livelihood of financially weaker sections. The Chief Minister said he will take a review on the livelihood programmes of the districts in February.

On the State’s preparedness for Covid vaccination, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Pradipta Mohapatra said a list of 3,28,560 health workers both in government and private sectors has been prepared.