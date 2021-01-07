No bird flu cases in Odisha: CS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday said no case of bird flu has been detected in the State so far.Taking a review of the possible bird flu scenario in the State, Mahapatra said around 11,000 samples from different areas have been tested and no case has been found positive.

The Chief Secretary directed departments concerned to intensify surveillance activities and form Rapid Response Teams at State and district level for mitigating any possible outbreak. Stating that the State administration is ready to counter and control any possible outbreak, Mahapatra said steps should be taken to inform the people not be apprehensive about it.