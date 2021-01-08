STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Govt tells districts to intensify scan

All five samples have tested negative for avian influenza virus. Rest of the dead birds were buried in deep burial method with proper disinfection measures, he said.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government on Thursday set up a State-level control room and issued advisory to all districts to intensify active surveillance and monitoring of birds after around 120 chickens were found dead at a poultry farm in Khurda district. Although not a single case of bird flu has been detected in the State so far, the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department has asked all Collectors, Chief District Veterinary Officers (CDVOs) and Divisional Forest Officers to be vigilant and continuously observe any unnatural deaths and behaviour of birds.

A State-level special supervisory team (SST) along with the district level rapid response teams (RRTs) rushed to Govindpur village under Begunia block where poultry birds were reported dead to take stock of the situation. FARD Secretary R Raghu Prasad said five of the dead birds were taken to Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) for laboratory investigation.

All five samples have tested negative for avian influenza virus. Rest of the dead birds were buried in deep burial method with proper disinfection measures, he said. The SST and RRTs have sanitised the farm premises with disinfectants.

There is no other case of bird deaths in the surrounding areas of the farm. However, more samples have been taken from adjoining areas for testing, Prasad informed. Nine SSTs have been constituted at the State level to immediately proceed to any suspected location of avian influenza in the State. All CDVOs have been directed to constitute 10 to 15 RRTs at the district level for prompt response to any reports of suspected case of bird flu.

Veterinary officials will keep a tab on water bodies like Chilika lake, Anshupa lake, Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary and Hirakud dam where large concentration of migratory birds is observed during winter. All testing laboratories have been alerted for collection and testing of tracheal and cloacal swabs besides the serum samples of birds.

While 11,000 samples have tested negative for Avian Influenza so far, 300 samples were collected and sent for testing on Thursday. Since the migratory birds are the carriers of avian influenza that spreads through faecal droppings, shared feed and drinking water of the birds, the department has opened a State level control room headed by the Joint Director (Disease Control) and urged people to report about any unusual mortality of birds occurring in flocks. People have been urged not to panic and they can consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products after proper cooking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp