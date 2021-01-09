STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Demand of coal to rise in post-Covid era: CIL chief Pramod Agrawal

The Coal India Limited chief who inspected mining and coal evacuation operations at Talcher coalfields said the PSU breached the 650 million tonne mark in production during financial year 2020-21. 

Published: 09th January 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL) Pramod Agrawal on Friday said, there is a need to produce more coal in the country because demand for dry fuel will rise in the post-Covid era. 

On a one-day visit to Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) here on Friday, Agrawal said there will be a spurt in demand for coal to meet the energy requirement for revival of industry sector post-Covid restrictions.

The pandemic caused a sudden dip in demand which forced subsidiaries to slow down production and focus on other related works like removal of overburden and strengthening of infrastructure for coal transportation. But now, the country needs to produce more coal, he told mediapersons.    

The CIL chief who inspected mining and coal evacuation operations at Talcher coalfields said the PSU breached the 650 million tonne mark in production during financial year 2020-21. 

CIL is committed to fulfil the energy needs of the country and the emphasis is now on increasing production, he added.

Agrawal appreciated MCL for commendable growth in all major parameters of production, despatch and overburden removal. The annual  target of CIL by the end of current fiscal remains at 660 million tonne. 

Coal India produced 405 million tonne coal by the third quarter ending December 31, and the contribution of MCL was 101.8 million tonne.

“MCL has performed very well till now, but more challenges are ahead,” he said. On the day, Agrawal laid also the foundation stone of Bhubaneswari coal handling plant (CHP) phase-II which is part of the first mile connectivity (FMC) projects of MCL. 

Bhubaneswari CHP phase-II, with estimated cost of Rs 247 crore, will have handling capacity of 15 million tonne per annum.  

Agrawal ruled out formation of a separate coal company Brahmani. On the demand of truckers for road transport of coal, he said he would talk to customers about the issue. 

​Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL PK Sinha, Director (Technical/Operations) OP Singh and Director (Personnel) Kehav Rao accompanied the CIL Chairman during his visit to Talcher.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India Limited CIL Coal Demand In India Pramod Agrawal COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp