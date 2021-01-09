Man dies by suicide after selling 4-month-old son in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Unable to bear the brunt of poverty, a 40-year-old daily wager reportedly sold off his four-month-old baby boy before killing self in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district. The shocking incident was reported from Mathili police limits on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Samnath Khilla, a daily wage earner of Saptadhara village. Sources said Samnath’s family comprised wife Kuni and five children including a daughter.

​Since the last several days, he was struggling to eke out a living and hence finding it hard to sustain his family.

Samnath reportedly sold off his infant son Raja for Rs 4,000 to an acquaintance to feed the rest of his family members. However, he was overtaken by guilt for his act and in a state of despair, hanged himself from the ceiling of the verandah of his house.

Later on the day, Kuni lodged a complaint with police over her husband’s extreme step. She said she is unaware of her son Raja’s whereabouts as Samnath sold him off without her knowledge.

“I have become helpless now. I urge the government to help me sustain my family,” Kuni said. Mathili IIC Raghunath Majhi said an unnatural death case has been registered basing on Kuni’s complaint.

Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of Samnath’s death. Efforts are underway to trace the four-month-old baby, he added.

Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Khairput Hruda Ranjan Sahu said he was aware of the incident. It is believed that the man sold his baby outside Khairput block. Inquiry is on and a clear picture about the incident will emerge on Saturday, the BDO added.

