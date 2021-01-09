Special Operation Group busts Maoist camp in Odisha after exchange of fire

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Security forces busted a Maoist camp and seized arms and ammunition besides explosives near Lengerimunda village in Chakapad area of Kandhamal district on Thursday.

A detonator, two hand grenades, as many country-made guns, two magazines, haversacks, black uniforms, medicines, clothes and utensils were seized from the camp.

Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal on Friday said, an anti-Maoist operation was launched by a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Volunteer Force (DVF) near Lengerimunda after input on movement of the Maoists.

​While combing was underway, ultras resorted to heavy firing from an advantageous position and even hurled grenades.

The security forces retaliated following which the Maoists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest cover in the area. During search, the forces unearthed the Maoist dump.

Sources said the exchange of fire continued for around half an hour. No causality was reported from either side in the exchange of fire. Combing operation is continuing in the area.

This is the third exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in last one month in Kandhamal district. On December 11, the forces and rebels exchanged fire in a forest under Gochhapada in which a female Maoist cadre was killed.

Another gun battle also took place between Maoists and forces on December 17 in the same area. In the last six months, 13 Maoists have been killed by security forces in Kandhamal.