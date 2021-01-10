STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2.61 crore govt fund missing from Balikuda block account

The funds were deposits towards development projects under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash scheme and Critical Grant Funds of the block.

Published: 10th January 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A whopping Rs 2.61 crore government funds have allegedly disappeared from the Balikuda block account in Union Bank of India’s Sadeipur branch. The bank does not know how.
The block officials, who had no clue about it, have now filed a complaint with Balikuda police station. 

The funds were deposits towards development projects under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash scheme and Critical Grant Funds of the block. The matter came to fore when the Block Development Office sought a transaction statement on December 31, 2020.

With verification of the account showing a shortage of Rs  2.61 crore, the block officials made preliminary investigation and found out that there was no withdrawal of funds by them towards development work.

Sources said, the BDO of Balikuda had deposited Rs  2.57 crore meant for Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme at the Sadeipur branch of Corporation Bank which now stands merged with Union Bank of India. Similarly, another Rs 1.75 crore towards ‘Critical Grant Fund’ was also deposited in the same bank by the BDO. The deposits were made last year in phases.

After the account was found short of funds, Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Das sought intervention of the branch manager to restore the amount by Friday evening failing which he lodged a complaint with Balikuda police station. 

Inspector In Charge of Balikuda police station Sarbeswar Behera informed that after receiving the complaint about misappropriation of Rs  2.61 crore from the bank account, police asked the BDO to submit an audit report for investigation. 

“Case has not been registered yet because police are awaiting an audit report for investigation,’ he added.
Meanwhile, recovery of dead body of former bank manager Jugal Rout from the railway track in Bhubaneswer on January 1 had added an angle to the story.

