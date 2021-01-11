BSF recovers landmine in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A live landmine weighing around 5 kg was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) during an operation at Handikhal forest in Chitrakonda block on Saturday.

The landmine was hidden in a huge drum under a tree.

The BSF also recovered clothes, polythene sheets, multimetre, walkie-talkie and other items from the spot, said DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi.

He said the Maoists were planning to launch a major offensive on security forces and had hidden the items in the forest. The bomb disposal squad was informed about the landmine.






