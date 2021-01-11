STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government intensifies bird flu surveillance

People have been requested to be vigilant and consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products only after proper cooking.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bird Flu

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the detection of bird flu cases in several states, Odisha government on Sunday intensified surveillance by continuous checking and disinfection of poultry farms across the State.

Five teams have been formed in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area for surveillance of the poultry shops and nearby farms.

After a review involving all chief district veterinary officers, additional district veterinary officers and sub-divisional veterinary officers, Secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department R Raghu Prasad confirmed that no case of avian influenza has been detected in the State.

“As many as 12,369 samples have been collected and tested during the current bird migratory season. So far no sample has been reported positive for avian influenza,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the poultry farm owners, poultry meat and egg shop owners and other poultry farmers have been urged to remain vigilant and keep the premises of farms, shops and poultry houses clean and maintain hygiene.

People have been requested to be vigilant and consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products only after proper cooking.

They can report any unnatural death of birds in flock or chain to the nearest veterinary doctor / Chief District Veterinary Officer or to the State Control Room at 0671- 2414310 and WhatsApp number 72055 98125.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Odisha Bird Flu Bird Flu Bird Flu 2021 Bird Flu Outbreak Bird Flu Outbreak 2021 Avian Influenza Avian Influenza 2021
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp