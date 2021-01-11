Odisha government intensifies bird flu surveillance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the detection of bird flu cases in several states, Odisha government on Sunday intensified surveillance by continuous checking and disinfection of poultry farms across the State.

Five teams have been formed in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area for surveillance of the poultry shops and nearby farms.

After a review involving all chief district veterinary officers, additional district veterinary officers and sub-divisional veterinary officers, Secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department R Raghu Prasad confirmed that no case of avian influenza has been detected in the State.

“As many as 12,369 samples have been collected and tested during the current bird migratory season. So far no sample has been reported positive for avian influenza,” he said.

Meanwhile, the poultry farm owners, poultry meat and egg shop owners and other poultry farmers have been urged to remain vigilant and keep the premises of farms, shops and poultry houses clean and maintain hygiene.

People have been requested to be vigilant and consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products only after proper cooking.

They can report any unnatural death of birds in flock or chain to the nearest veterinary doctor / Chief District Veterinary Officer or to the State Control Room at 0671- 2414310 and WhatsApp number 72055 98125.