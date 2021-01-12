STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canal breach repaired, water supply restored  

The Upper Kolab project authorities started supplying water in Dhanpur distributary system after repairing the canal breach on Monday. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Upper Kolab project authorities started supplying water in Dhanpur distributary system after repairing the canal breach on Monday. A major portion of the canal bank under Dhanpur distributary system breached near Aktaguda on Friday night, bringing the entire irrigation system to a halt. Water supply in both Jeypore main canal and Dhanpur distributary system was also disrupted. Irrigation water could not be supplied to around 10,000 hectare of farmland in ayacut areas in Dhanpur distributary system due to the breach.

Soon after the incident, repair works commenced to patch up the breaching portion in presence of Upper Kolab engineers. After the work was completed, the authorities began water supply to base areas on a trial basis. “To ensure that the repaired portion was strong, we supplied water in the canal on a trial basis. We will resume normal water supply as per the requirement,” said an engineer engaged in repair work.

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati has demanded proper maintenance of irrigation canals to avoid such breaches in future. “The authorities should take proper care of the canals in every crop season so that farmers can get uninterrupted irrigation water in ayacut areas,” he said.

Official sources said the Upper Kolab project has not been granted additional funds for repair and maintenance of old canals for the last several years. The authorities are carrying out maintenance works with the regular funds provided by the government to the project in every crop season. 

