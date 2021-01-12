Rs 92 crore aid for Kendu leaf workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 92.37 crore for kendu leaf pluckers and other workers engaged in the trade.The amount includes Rs 59.78 crore bonus for the pluckers and workers. In case of death or physical disability of kendu leaf workers, the ex-gratia compensation amount has also been doubled from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Besides kendu leaf pluckers, binding workers and casual workers will be covered under the assistance announced by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 60 lakh mandays were created by the Department of Forest and Environment and over 7.54 kendu leaf pluckers along with 18,223 binders and 16,533 casual workers have benefited.

During 2020, Rs 250 crore was deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries through direct bank transfer.Stating that poor people are engaged in plucking, binding and processing of kendu leaf, the Chief Minister said the government is working for their welfare.