Odisha government sets 200 persons ceiling for wedding processions

In further relaxation of restrictions on social functions, the State government on Tuesday allowed marriage processions but with a cap of maximum 200 participants.

Published: 13th January 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:00 AM

Marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In further relaxation of restrictions on social functions, the State government on Tuesday allowed marriage processions but with a cap of maximum 200 participants. In a letter to all district collectors, SPs and municipal commissioners, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, “Taking into account the present situation, it has been decided by the government to allow the marriage processions subject to the ceiling on the number of participants (maximum 200) and strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols including physical distancing.”

The SRC said maximum number of 200 persons in marriage processions will include the bride, bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light and sound systems.  The government in its January Unlock guidelines had permitted the gathering of 200 people during marriage ceremony but continued with the bar on processions.  The government has also allowed gathering of 100 people in funeral/last rites rituals in open space and a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity in closed spaces. Conditions like wearing of masks, social distancing, provision of thermal scanning, and use of hand wash or sanitiser in these occasions will still be mandatory.

