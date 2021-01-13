STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Odisha neglected in Netaji’s anniversary panel’, OPCC chief writes to PM Modi

While only three Odias have found place in the committee formed by Centre, neighbouring West Bengal has representation of as many as 26 members.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:29 AM

Congress workers stage dharna outside the Netaji Museum | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a 85-member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formed for commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose this year, discontentment is brewing in Odisha over the low representation of the State, the birthplace of the legendary freedom fighter, in the committee.

Only three from Odisha including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Principal Secretary in the PMO, PK Mishra have found place in the committee while as many as 26 members from West Bengal have been inducted in it. 

“Netaji was born in Jankinath Bhawan at Odia Bazaar, Cuttack. He spent his childhood and studied in the city. The soil of the Millennium city had inspired him towards patriotism and made him a great freedom fighter who dedicated his life for India’s independence. 

However, it is matter of utmost regret that the Centre has shown a step-motherly attitude to his birth place and birth state,” said academician and retired professor of Ravenshaw College Anant Charan Sahu.Eminent writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Dr. Maheswar Mohanty too expressed his discontentment on ignoring Cuttack. “The nativity of a person cannot be ascertained by taking one’s mother tongue only. Those who say that Netaji belongs to Kolkata are wrong. He equally belongs to Odisha and Cuttack as he was born here,” said Mohanty. 

The State Congress has also raised the issue of Odisha’s neglect in celebrating the national hero. Protesting the selection procedure for constitution of the high-level committee, Congress activists had staged a dharna in front of Janakinath Bhawan on Monday.  

Meanwhile, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said many personalities of Odisha including Governor and Chief Justice of High Court have not been included in the committee. “As the great leader was born at Cuttack, there should be more representation from the State,” he stated.

He requested the Prime Minister to include distinguished citizens, historians, authors, journalists, jurists, experts, freedom fighters and eminent persons associated with the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) from Odisha in the panel.

The birth place and ancestral house ‘Janakinath Bhawan’ of Netaji in Cuttack has been converted into Netaji museum by the Odisha government and memorabilia associated with the great leader are being showcased there.The Centre should expand the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose museum at Cuttack and deliberations, documents, photos and memorabilia available with the families of Bose and other INA members across the country should be brought there on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary, he added.

NETA JI PANEL

CM Naveen Patnaik, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Principal Secretary in the PMO PK Mishra included from Odisha in the committee

Cong demands inclusion of eminent persons associated with the Azad Hind Fauj

