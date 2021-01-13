Orissa High Court satisfied over Nayagarh minor murder investigation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday expressed its satisfaction over the progress made in the investigation of murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district. While hearing petitioner Padmalaya Mohapatra and additional government advocate for the State Debakanta Mohanty, Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice S Panda said the court is satisfied that good progress has been made in the investigation which is now under the charge of Special Investigation Team (SIT). So far, the Court has been presented with three status reports on December 15, December 23 and January 11. Next hearing in the case has been fixed on March 25.