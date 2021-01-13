Rare Bonsai goes missing from ex-DG’s residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange case of theft, an over 15-year-old Bonsai plant has been stolen from the residence of retired Director-General (DG) V Appa Rao at Jubilee Hills. The family noticed that the plant was missing on Monday and lodged a complaint, following which police have registered a case of theft. A Ramesh, Detective Inspector, Jubilee Hills police station, said investigation is underway. Appa Rao served as DG in undivided Andhra Pradesh and retired around two decades ago.

His wife V Sridevi, in her complaint, stated that they have a vast collection of valuable Bonsai plants in their garden. One of these, from the Saru Casuarina chettee category, was kept in front of their South-East Gate and has been stolen. On Monday, while watering the plants, their gardener Devender noticed that the plant was missing and informed her. In fact, the Bonsai was in its place till three days ago, Sridevi informed the police.Three years ago, in a similar incident, another valuable Jade Bonsai plant was stolen from the couple’s residence, she said. Police found two CCTV cameras at the house, which have been defunct.