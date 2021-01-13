ULBs asked to involve rag pickers in waste management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an increased focus on solid waste management and cleanliness during the first quarter, the State government on Tuesday asked district collectors and urban local bodies to make sincere efforts and compete for the Chief Minister’s Cleanest City Award.

The Chief Ministers’ Cleanest City Award would be given each year on three categories - top two performers from among nine cities included under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme, top three performers among 44 municipalities, and, top three performers among 61 NACs.

Interacting with district collectors and executive officers of all 114 ULBs, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the award is an innovative initiative by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for creating healthy competition among the ULBs on their march towards a clean and livable city.

Asking the Collectors to make the initiative a mass movement through intensive awareness, behaviour change education and active involvement of the people, the Chief Secretary directed the ULBs to involve the members of the Mission Shakti and transgender groups in operation and management of the micro composting centres (MCCs).

The ULBs were directed to identify all rag pickers and involve them in the works of MCCs, material recovery facilities (MRFs) so that they could earn their living from it.