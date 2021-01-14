Admission of poor kids in pvt schools to be done online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While private schools in the State continue to violate the 25 per cent quota for admission of poor children at entry-level under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RCFCE) Act, Odisha government has decided to take the digital route to implement the provision.

As per a notification of the School and Mass Education (SME) department issued recently, all private schools who have obtained Certificate of Recognition (CoR) from the government or any other local/competent authority will have to register in www.rteparadarshi.odisha.gov.in and accept 25 pc admission of students.

The registration of the private schools in the portal will be ensured by the district education officers. Besides, to maintain transparency in the admission, the selection of eligible students will be done through an online lottery system after verification of their documents. Parents or guardians of the eligible children will have to visit the portal and select multiple schools for admission of their children as per the choice and complete other formalities.

Of the 25 pc seats, 10 pc will be reserved for children belonging to SC/ST and SEBC categories, while 5 pc will be reserved for the children not having any home or settled place or those belonging to disadvantaged sections. Ten per cent seats will also be reserved for children whose parents belong to BPL category or listed in any poverty alleviation programme of the government.

In case, the quota seats remain vacant due to non-availability of eligible children, admission will be given to children residing beyond a distance of 3 km or more through the lottery system.