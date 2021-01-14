STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Districts asked to ensure zero wastage of Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccine to be utilised within 4 hours of opening of vial: Health dept

COVID Vaccine

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday issued a guideline to all districts detailing the principles for the Covid-19 vaccination drive beginning from January 16. The Collectors have been asked to ensure robust communication planning at all levels to address rumor-mongering as well as vaccine eagerness by engaging local celebrities, leaders, influencers, religious leaders and other prominent personalities to speak about the safety, efficacy and high immunogenicity of the vaccines.

Odisha has received 4.28 lakh doses of two vaccines - 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. Though a total 3,38,777 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been enrolled for the vaccination in the first phase, 1,92,600 beneficiaries are expected to be covered with the doses received if 10 per cent (pc) wastage is taken into consideration.

The shelf life of both the vaccines is six months. Since there is no open vial policy for either of the vaccines, the Health and Family Welfare department has made it clear that the vaccine must be utilised within four hours of opening of the vial.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the principle of ‘first expiry first out’ policy will be followed during the vaccine distribution and use at the district vaccine stores and cold chain points.

“District officials have been asked to ensure that there is zero wastage of vaccine and once opened, all doses in a vial are utilised. All beneficiaries should complete vaccination using the same vaccine as there is no option for interchangeability of vaccines,” he said.

As decided, vaccination will be conducted from 9 am to 5 pm and if any one tests positive for Covid-19 after one dose of vaccine, he/she need not take the second dose. Those who have tested positive and are undergoing treatment or the beneficiaries, who are waiting for results, can be vaccinated after 14 days of quarantine.

The vaccination will start in 160 sites in Odisha after the drive is launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. The districts having more number of beneficiaries can increase session sites but without hampering the routine immunisation activities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to interact with the beneficiaries after vaccination through video-conferencing. On the day of launch, the first person to be vaccinated will preferably be a Safai Karamchari.

ALLOCATION

Cuttack received 19,100 doses of Covishield in the first round
Ganjam got 16,250 doses
11,900 for Mayurbhanj and 11,550 for Sundargarh
Bhubaneswar received 16,120 doses of Covaxin

