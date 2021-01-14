Mayurbhanj soaks in festivity to celebrate Makar Sankranti

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: It is that time of the year again. Makar Sankranti is here and Mayurbhanj is set for a three-day celebration. While celebrations begin with food and rituals for some, the tribal community observes the day in a sombre way.

Delicacies like pithas (rice cakes) along with ‘Makar Chaula’, a typical preparation made of raw rice, coconut scrappings, banana and sugar is made at households to be offered to Sun god early in the morning as a part of the rituals. The tribals of the district paint their houses and wear new clothes. They also indulge in various games alongside bonfire a day before the festival. The tradition is known as ‘Kuma’, which if observed after a bath in the river, is believed to relieve them of their past sins.

Kudumi-Mohanta, a tribal community celebrates ‘Tusu’ parab during Makar Sankranti, primarily an agrarian festival. As part of rituals, young girls of the community worship Goddess ‘Tusu,’ a tribal deity and immerse her in river or tank while singing songs.

“The young girls of Kudumi-Mohanta worship Tusu Devi instead of Sun God,” said Durga Mohanta, a member of the community. He said as per myth, a Mughal ruler failing to marry a girl named Tusu, tortured her family. In order to save honour of the family, Tusu jumped into a river on Makar Sankranti. Since then girls of Kudumi-Mohanta community have been worshipping Tusu as their goddess and immerse her idol in a water body on the day.

Makar Sankranti is also an occasion when people of the district indulge in gambling. However, due to restrictions, the practice is not much prevalent in the rural areas nowadays.