Mother among three held for burning ‘alcoholic’ son alive

Police said the accused trio first tied Rajkishore to a pole, thrashed him and poured petrol on him before setting him on fire.

Representational image

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 60-year-old woman was arrested - along with two family members - by Angul Police for torching her 23-year-old son in Kadalimunda village under Handappa police on Wednesday.A day after the sensational incident, police held victim Rajkishore Pradhan’s mother Basanti, sister Santana (35) and elder brother Subash (28). The 23-year-old youth was set afire in Kadalimunda village on Tuesday evening. His alcoholism-induced antics are believed to have sent the three family members on this deadly path.

Police said the accused trio first tied Rajkishore to a pole, thrashed him and poured petrol on him before setting him on fire. The youth was received dead at Athmallik hospital.Sources said Rajkishore was an alcoholic and frequently picked up fights with his family members and even assaulted them in an inebriated state. He was the second son of Basanti and had married thrice. However, none of his wives stayed with him due to his drinking habit. At the receiving end of his alcoholism, family members were fed up with Rajkishore’s antics. On Monday too, the youth was involved in a bitter quarrel with his family members.

Handappa IIC Loba Boda said Rajkishore reached home drunk on Tuesday evening and picked up quarrel with his family members. When he threatened to kill his nephew, an infant, family members got enraged and ganged up against him. They tied him to a pole in front of their house and thrashed him mercilessly. They then untied Rajkishore and poured petrol on him before setting him ablaze. 

On seeing Rajkishore in flames, shocked villagers informed police who rushed to the spot. The seriously burnt youth was rushed to Athmallik sub-divisional hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. Rajkishore’s body was sent for postmortem.On the same night, one of Rajkishore’s relatives Ajay Behera lodged a complaint with police in this regard basing on which the accused were arrested. The IIC said further investigation is on.

Man arrested for setting wife ablaze
Kendrapara: Pattamundai police arrested a man on charges of burning his 30-year-old wife alive in Adhajodi village on Wednesday. The accused, Ranjan Sethi (35), poured kerosene on his wife Sujata and allegedly set her ablaze on Tuesday night. Pattamundai IIC Rakesh Tripathy said Ranjan had been torturing Sujata for dowry since their marriage five years back. The couple has two minor sons.  Basing on the complaint filed by Sujata’s brother Prasan, police arrested Ranjan under Sections 302 and 498-A of the IPC and Section 4 of Dowry Prevention Act. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

