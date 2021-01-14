STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM launches projects worth over Rs 2085 cr in Kalahandi, addresses first public meeting in nine months

Appreciating Kalahandi’s development in the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said once known the laboratory of hunger, it has now become rice bowl of the state.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates and lays foundation stone of a host of projects worth around Rs 2085 crore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi is no longer a laboratory to study poverty, it has become a role model of development in the country, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday at his first public meeting in the aftermath of Covid-19.

The CM said Kalahandi has shown Odisha the path of development. It is no longer the land of hunger. The district has turned into a rice bowl as Kalahandi is the second-largest producer of paddy and the farmers here are feeding the nation, he said.

Inaugurating the lift irrigation project of Indravati constructed at Rs 986.71 crore, Naveen appealed for full utilisation of the water. Indravati is not merely a river, it is our mother and lifeline, he said and announced that a museum, temple and park dedicated to Indravati will be developed soon. The irrigation project will provide irrigation to 25,275 ha land in Jaipatna, Koksara and Dharamgarh blocks which were hitherto not getting irrigation facilities of Indravati project due to high alleviation location.

The CM also inaugurated 53 other projects constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1064.86 crore and laid the foundation stone of 52 projects to be built at an investment of around Rs 1020.34 crore. Prior to the visit of CM, ministers and office-bearers of the party highlighted the achievement of the state government ever since Naveen Patnaik became the CM. Lok Sabha member Basanta Panda highlighted different benefits and measures taken by the Central government for the benefit of farmers and farm sector.

The CM’s visit and a series of programmes turned it into a mega political event for BJD with several MLAs, ministers and office-bearers of the party camping here two days prior to the ceremony.

The party leaders visited 38 gram panchayats of Koksara, Jaipatna and Dharamgarh blocks and interacted with villagers to make them aware about various welfare measures undertaken by the BJD government. Elaborate arrangement were made at all panchayats to watch the function and listen to the CM through LED television sets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha government Odisha development Kalahandi Indravati river
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp