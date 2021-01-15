D Prakash Rao cremated with full State honours

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mortal remains of noted social activist Padma Shri D Prakash Rao, who passed away on Wednesday at SCB Medical College and Hospital, were consigned to flames at Kaliaboda cremation ground here in the city on Thursday with full State honours.

Rao’s daughter Bhanipriya lit the funeral pyre in presence of her family members, relatives and students of his school ‘Asha o Aswasana’. Political leaders cutting across party lines and locals visited the cremation ground and bid a tearful adieu to the departed soul.

Dignitaries including Rajya Sabha member Subhas Singh, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moqium, former Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Prabhat Biswal, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and DCP Pratik Singh paid their last respect to Rao after police personnel gave the guard of honour.