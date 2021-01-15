STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In-laws attack woman for giving birth to two girls

The victim, Pratima Das, was rushed to Kujang hospital by her husband on Wednesday after sustaining serious head injuries.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An elderly couple was arrested for alleged assault and trying to set their daughter-in-law ablaze for giving birth to two girls. The victim, Pratima Das, was rushed to Kujang hospital by her husband on Wednesday after sustaining serious head injuries.

As per an FIR filed by Pratima, she was being subjected to physical torture for over two to three years by her in-laws for giving birth to girls. She has two kids- a five-year-old and another, a toddler . She complained to the village chief and the police at least 12 times but no action was taken, she alleged.

On Wednesday, things took an ugly turn when the couple started beating her with lathis. Sources said they even attempted to set her afire by pouring petrol on her. But Pratima’s husband and her relatives reached and rushed her to Kujang hospital and later to SCB Medical College and Hospital as she suffered head injuries.

Police registered the complaint and arrested the couple Satyanand Das and Alok while three brothers-in-law were let off due to insufficient evidence. IIC of Kujang police station Parao Tudu informed that earlier, two cases had been registered relating to family dispute between Pratima and her in-laws. 
 

