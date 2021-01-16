STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

As Jagatsinghpur rivers dry up, locals worry over govt inaction

Moreover, many rivers like Hansua, Alaka, Dhanua, Gobari, Budha and Balia are almost dead.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

The embankment of Mahanadi river damaged in a village in Jagatsinghpur district.

The embankment of Mahanadi river damaged in a village in Jagatsinghpur district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as major rivers are drying up and human encroachments are blocking their flow in the district, inaction by the State government and district administration to revive them is posing a grave challenge to sustainable development in the region. As per reports, the four main rivers in the district including Mahanadi, Devi, Chitrotopla and Paika are witnessing water flow only for two to three months during the rainy season and are dry for the rest of the year. Depletion of groundwater level, disruption in flow due to construction of bridges and barrages and other human encroachments are believed to be contributing factors. 

Moreover, many rivers like Hansua, Alaka, Dhanua, Gobari, Budha and Balia are almost dead. While this phenomenon has ecological repercussions, it has also led to immediate concerns like poor crop output and shortage of drinking water. Over the years, it has given way to livelihood concerns for those who depend on fishing and farming. 

In 2018, locals led by social activist Ratanakar Nayak had demanded eviction of illegal encroachment of Alaka river from  Birabarapatana in Biridi block to Bay of Bengal under Erasama block. They had demanded harvesting of rainwater, measures to rejuvenate the river and prevent further depletion of groundwater, evicting illegal constructions from both sides of the river and other solutions to the crisis. 

Following the protest, a six-member team of Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Kolkata had visited different areas of Biridi block to prepare techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) and detailed project reports (DPR) to both Central and State governments for revival of the Alaka river. But, the reports are yet to be submitted. 

A year later, the Fisheries Directorate had again sought the CIFRI’s intervention for a DPR to mitigate the water crisis but the research institute is yet to give a response. Meanwhile, in May, the district Fishery office had submitted a proposal to the district rural development agency (DRDA) for utilisation of MGNREGS funds to take suitable measures to restore water bodies for pisciculture. District fishery officer Subrat Kumar Das has said, “The department had adopted a mission mode approach to boost fish farming but all projects are on hold as DPRs for rejuvenation of rivers are awaited.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rivers
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp