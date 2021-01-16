Bargarh police crack robbery case, recover Rs 18 lakh cash, jewellery

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Bargarh Police arrested three persons on Wednesday and recovered from their possession Rs 18.24 lakh in cash besides diamond and gold jewellery which they had robbed from a businessman’s house in the crowded Sanharapara area two days back.Besides the cash, the recoveries included eight diamond bangles, a diamond necklace, four gold bangles, as many lockets, rings and earrings, gold mangal sutra, three gold necklace besides other valuables. Police also seized two knives, masks, two mobile phones and a bike, used in the crime.

The accused were identified as Vikash Matari (27) of Sanharapara; Ashok Rana (34) and Susanta Bhue (32) of Beheratikra, all from Bargarh town. Detection of the case within 48 hours has brought relief to Bargarh town.

The three had come to the house of businessman Ankit Rekhani at around 10.40 am on Wednesday on a bike when his mother was alone. The trio terrorized Ankit’s mother at knife point before decamping with cash and valuables.

From the style of crime, Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said, it appeared that a local gang was involved in the crime. Subsequently, three squads were formed to nab the accused.During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and led to recovery of cash besides all the jewellery and valuables. The three were produced before a court on Friday.