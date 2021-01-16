Odisha rolls out Covid-19 vaccination at 161 sites

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the nation rolled out the biggest vaccination programme in the world against Covid-19 on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with health workers, who were inoculated on the day, to encourage them and sought the cooperation of all.

Stating that 2021 has brought good news for which the world was awaiting, the Chief Minister in his message said that the Covid-19 warriors had served the people during the last 10 months without caring for their lives. “We cannot forget their service and sacrifice. We are proud of them,” he said, while

describing the vaccination programme as "biggest and most important work in the year".

The Chief Minister congratulated the scientists for the successful vaccine in record time. “Our scientists have added to the glory of the country and several of Pharmacy companies are now supplying vaccines to different countries,” he said.

“I seek the cooperation of all, especially the health workers, in making the vaccination programme a success,” the Chief Minister said.

Patnaik expressed hope that the health workers will continue their service for the people after their vaccination. Stating that Odisha has been successful in keeping control over the Covid-19 pandemic in the state with cooperation from all, the CM said that this has been possible because of several unique and

innovative steps were taken by the government.

Health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das participated in the programme from Jharsuguda. Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials participated.

Vaccination was rolled out in 161 centres across the state on Saturday. The Chief Minister interacted by video conference with a health worker of Capital Hospital, a female health worker from Sundargarh and a doctor from Berhampur who were inoculated. All the three told the CM that their health conditions are good and there is no side effect.