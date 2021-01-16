STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police shield for same sex couple threatened by family members in Odisha

Published: 16th January 2021 09:31 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Security has been provided to a same-sex couple that approached Danagadi police seeking protection from their families opposed to their relationship. In their complaint, the couple, Subhalaxmi and Laxmipriya, stated that their lives are in danger as family members are constantly issuing threats over their relationship. Sources said, 22-year-old Subhalaxmi of Rabana village in Jakhapura fell in love with Laxmipriya (21) of Chandama in Korei two years back. 

The duo ‘got married’ on January 5 this year. However, their marriage was not accepted by their respective family members and relatives. Laxmipriya’s father is reported to have lodged a complaint with Korei police protesting his daughter’s marriage with Subhalaxmi. Families of both the girls have reportedly threatened the couple with dire consequence if they continued to live together. 

Currently, the two are living at Danagadi under Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex as Subhalaxmi works as security personnel in the local community health centre. Danagadi police have agreed to provide protection to the couple. A police official said the girls are majors and have married on mutual consent as per the law. “We have provided them security after they approached us for help,” he added.

