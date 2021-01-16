Sambalpur seeks a dialysis unit at DHH

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur district unit of Health Department has written to the State government to allocate more dialysis machines and make a unit functional at the district headquarters hospital here.

After the Covid-19 hospital was shut down, the DHH was left with just two dialysis machines. The authorities planning to use the machines sent a letter to the government asking for approval to run a dialysis unit at the hospital given the demand for the procedure.

Chief district medical officer of Sambalpur SB Patel said, the government has been requested to start a dialysis facility on public private partnership mode at DHH. The private agency which runs and manages dialysis facilities in government hospitals across the State is ready to run a unit if a hospital has at least five dialysis machines.

“Since the DHH has only two machines, we requested for three more so that dialysis service could be made available to patients at the earliest,” he said. Once operational, the facility will prove to be a boon for poor patients with kidney ailments. Recently, cases of chronic kidney diseases have risen significantly in the district and most patients are being forced to opt for private centres for dialysis.