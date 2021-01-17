Jharkhand man duped of Rs 6.5 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 34-year-old man from Jharkhand was duped of Rs 6.5 lakh by two persons who promised to get him a government job.

The victim, Bidyut Kumar Dey of Musabani in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, had moved to Budharaja within Ainthapali police limits for starting a business.

He was allegedly advised for the move by his friend Sapan Mahali (36). Both stayed at the house of Sapan’s brother-in-law, Kushal Mahali, a postal employee. After suffering loss at the business, Sapan assured Bidyut that Kushal can get him a government job within one year. For this, Bidyut paid `6.5 lakh in 2016 in three instalments to Kushal who did not keep his promise.

When Bidyut sought his money back, Kushal and Sapan threatened him and said they would get him implicated in false cases. Left with no option, he lodged a complaint in this regard with Ainthapali police station on Saturday. Ainthapali IIC Jogesh Panda said a case has been filed and the matter is being investigated.

