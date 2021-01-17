Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal appeals for efficient use of fuel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday appealed the people to make efficient use of petroleum products to promote better health and environment while saving the economy from higher import costs.

In his message to the people on the inaugural function of Saksham, an annual month-long fuel conservation campaign, organised jointly by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and oil industry under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Governor emphasised on oil conservation to achieve ‘Atmanirvar Bharat’.

He urged all to develop habit of optimal use of energy which subsequently will help in protecting the national economy, provide a healthy environment to human life, reduce import bills and sustain the ecosystem. Inaugurating the function at Indian Oil Bhavan here, Rajya Sabha Member Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra highlighted the need to conserve petroleum products at all costs.

The conservation became more important as fossil fuel being a finite source will be exhausted within next few decades, he said. State level coordinator, chief general manager and Odisha head of IOCL Subhajit Ghosh elaborated on the activities planned to create awareness about oil and gas conservation in the State.

He said oil industries and PCRA will conduct training programmes for drivers on better driving habits to save fuel. Workshops will be conducted for housewives at every LPG panchayat on better cooking habits to save LPG. This apart, quiz, debate and painting competitions will be organised in schools and colleges to emphasise the importance of conservation.

Kidney fraud: Another complaint lodged

Bhubaneswar: Another complaint was lodged against conman Himanshu Bhusan Nanda (32) with the police on Saturday over the alleged kidney donor fraud. Alok Chayani of Kendrapara district filed an FIR at Saheed Nagar police station alleging that Nanda had taken `8.5 lakh from him in 2015 on the promise of arranging a kidney donor for him.

So far, four complaints have been filed against Nanda for cheating needy patients and swindling over Rs 30 lakh from them. Nanda of Kendrapara district was arrested by Nayapalli police on Tuesday basing on the complaint of a resident of IRC Village Pratap Chandra Mishra for allegedly taking Rs 5.5 lakh advance from him in 2019 to arrange a kidney donor.

Police said more victims are coming forward to lodge complaints against Nanda after his arrest. Meanwhile, Nayapalli police on Saturday brought the accused on three-day remand for further questioning him in this connection. Sources said the police have received information that Nanda had managed to execute a deal of kidney transplantation in Balasore district earlier and they are verifying the claims.