SCB Medical College and Hospital achieves 100 per cent target

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital - State’s premier government-run hospital - saw 100 per cent turnout on the first day of the country’s largest vaccination drive.

At the MCH, the drive began with a 35-year-old sanitary worker Barsha Dei being administered the vaccine. She urged other sanitation workers of the hospital to come forward and take the vaccine.

“I am feeling perfectly ok. There is no side effect. Since I and my community are at the forefront of Covid fight, this vaccine will keep us safe”, she said.

After Barsha, another sanitary worker Mamata Nayak and Head of the Medicine Department Prof Jayant Panda received the second and third jabs at the vaccination point set up on the premises of SCB Nursing College.

The MCH had targeted to vaccinate 100 persons on the first day and achieved 100 per cent target with 64 doctors, 15 staff nurses, 2 paramedical staff, 4 sanitary staff and 15 others including radiographers and security personnel receiving the vaccine.

Around 20 Professors and Associate Professors and Assistant Professors of SCB MCH including hospital Superintendent Prof Lucy Das, Professors DN Moharana, Biranchi Mohapatra, MR Patnaik, Associate Professors Manoranjan Behera and PK Thatoi were administered the Covid-19 vaccine. All the staff of the Social Preventive Medicine Department have also been vaccinated.

SCB MCH Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Moharana said 7,800 health staff have so far enrolled with SCB MCH for receiving Covid vaccine.

The single vaccination point at the hospital would be expanded to six more points for smooth conduct of the drive, he added. The first day’s vaccination programme was conducted successfully, said Superintendent Prof Das, adding it would resume on Monday.

Similarly, the City Hospital achieved 104 per cent target with 14 doctors, 4 pharmacists, 12 staff nurses, 25 paramedical staff, 6 sanitary staff, 23 security personnel and 19 others receiving the Covid vaccine.

However, the three Urban Community/Public Health Centres (UCHCs) located at CDA, Jagatpur and Odia Bazar failed to achieve their targets due to low turnout.

The first day’s vaccination drive was carried out at 11 points across the Cuttack district. The district registered 82.2 per cent target with a total 904 health staff receiving the vaccine on Saturday.