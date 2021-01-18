STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Spurious detergent powder making unit busted in Odisha, two held  

Police busted a fake detergent powder manufacturing unit at Nuapada in Ainthapali on Saturday night and arrested two persons in this connection.

Published: 18th January 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of fake detergent powder seized by police

Bags of fake detergent powder seized by police | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police busted a fake detergent powder manufacturing unit at Nuapada in Ainthapali on Saturday night and arrested two persons in this connection.The accused are Naresh Agarwal and Ashish Agarwal of Aithapali. The duo was involved in making fake ‘Surf Excel’ detergent powder that is manufactured by Hinudstan Unilever Limited (HUL). 

Police said on the basis of a complaint filed by HUL officials regarding sale of fake detergent packets by some traders in Sambalpur town, a special team was formed and raided multiple business establishments in Khetrajpur wholesale market. During the raid, 502 Surf Excel packets of 90 gm each were seized from the store of Naresh. 

During interrogation, the trader revealed that he brought the packets from another businessman Ashish who happens to be a wholesaler of HUL products. The police team then raided Ashish’s godown and found 5,280 Surf Excel packets and a large quantity of unpacked detergent powder. 

Sources said following complaints from a few customers regarding the quality of Surf Excel, HUL officials visited Sambalpur and bought the detergent packets from different shops in the city disguised as customers.  After getting the samples tested, they found the detergent to be spurious and lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

Police said while the seized detergent samples have been sent for testing, the two accused were booked under Sections 420, 486 and 488 of the IPC besides Section 63 of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. The duo was produced in court on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake detergent powder Odisha
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp