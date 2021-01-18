Suspension axe on Odisha cop for taking bribe from food vendor
Published: 18th January 2021
PURI: SP K Vishal Singh on Sunday suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Krushnaprasad police station Iswar Chandra Gumansingh for taking bribe from a food vendor. The food vendor had filed a complaint with the SP alleging that the ASI was forcing him to pay bribe.
After inquiry, Singh suspended Gumansingh. Similarly, a lady officer of Sadar police station, Atasi Jena, was suspended for raiding a gambling den without informing the IIC.
Meanwhile, Baselisahi police arrested seven persons in connection with an attempt to murder case. One Papina Dash had lodged a complaint against nine persons for attacking him with lethal weapons and country-made bombs near Jibarampalli on Friday.
The SP said the attack was a fallout of past enmity over supply of building materials. A manhunt has been launched to nab two more accused who are on the run.