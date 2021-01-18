Two-child norm for population control sought in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National chairman of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation Anil Choudhary on Sunday stressed strict laws to check population growth in the country. Speaking at the first State executive body meeting of the foundation here, he said two-child policy is the need of the hour. “The rapid growth in population has led to unemployment, poverty, malnutrition and hunger in the country. The Centre should immediately enact a strict law to control population and the state governments should support unconditionally,” said Choudhary.

Stating that the foundation has decided to intensify awareness across the State, Odisha chapter president Bipin Bihari Das said the rise in population will lead to civil wars as people will face scarcity in water and agriculture produces besides space crunch in building houses.

“All members of the foundation will meet on every second Sunday in every district and submit a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister demanding stricter laws for checking the population growth,” Das said.State general secretary (organisation) Mihir Pani and State coordinator Jadumani Panigrahi also spoke.