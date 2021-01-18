STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two-child norm for population control sought in Odisha

National chairman of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation Anil Choudhary on Sunday stressed strict laws to check population growth in the country. 

Published: 18th January 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kids

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National chairman of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation Anil Choudhary on Sunday stressed strict laws to check population growth in the country. Speaking at the first State executive body meeting of the foundation here, he said two-child policy is the need of the hour. “The rapid growth in population has led to unemployment, poverty, malnutrition and hunger in the country. The Centre should immediately enact a strict law to control population and the state governments should support unconditionally,” said Choudhary.

Stating that the foundation has decided to intensify awareness across the State, Odisha chapter president Bipin Bihari Das said the rise in population will lead to civil wars as people will face scarcity in water and agriculture produces besides space crunch in building houses.

“All members of the foundation will meet on every second Sunday in every district and submit a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister demanding stricter laws for checking the population growth,” Das said.State general secretary (organisation) Mihir Pani and State coordinator Jadumani Panigrahi also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation Anil Choudhary
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp