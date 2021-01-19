Low turnout for Covid-19 vaccine at SCB Medical College and Hospital on second day

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday failed to achieve its target of Covid-19 vaccination of health staff on the second day. Only 415 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the day.

The authorities had targeted to vaccinate 1,000 health personnel.

Accordingly, they had also increased the number of session sites from one to five for vaccination. However, the hospital has achieved only 41.5 per cent target with a total 415 health staff receiving the vaccine. There were no reports of any side-effects or reaction during vaccination.

Considering the lack of response, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani had initiated step for vaccination of some retired professors including eminent cardiologist Prof Dr Hrudananda Mishra, Prof Naba Kishore Patnaik, Ashwini Hospital director Dr Subrat Jena, Dr Maya Gantayat, Dr Sampad Das and Dr. Pradip Mohanty of Sadguru Hospital to build confidence among staff members.

The second day vaccination drive was carried out at nine session sites across the district. A total 1,234 healthcare personnel have received vaccine including 200 in Salepur CHC, 100 in Badamba, 103 in Niali, 105 in City Hospital, 415 in SCB MCH, 125 in CDA UCHC, 88 in Jagatpur, 71 in Odia Bazar and 30 in Athagarh SDH.

No new case in rural Cuttack

Rural areas of the district recorded no new case of Covid-19 in the last two days. The rural parts had reported its first case from Badamba on May 5. With sporadic cases detected over the next three months, highest 595 infections were reported on September 20. The Covid tally in the district stands at 29,011, including 16,287 from CMC areas, with 83 active cases.