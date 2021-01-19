Odisha pharmacist applicants oppose pay matrix variations

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Discrepancies in the scale and pay matrix fixation of 600 positions of pharmacists has created resentment among aspiring candidates who, united under the banner of Odisha Pharmacist Service Association (OPSA), have threatened to stage a mass agitation next month if the discrepancy is not sorted out.

According to sources, the Health and Family Welfare department, on February 20 last year had sent a proposal, sanctioned by the Governor, to the Principal Accountant General (A&E) seeking financial approval for recruitment of 600 pharmacists on regular basis.

The advertisement for the posts was published on December 28 last year inviting online applications.

However, as per the documents in possession of the OPSA, it came to light that during financial approval, the scale and pay matrix for post was fixed at eight. But, the pay matrix during publication of the advertisement was mentioned as seven. While the pay scale for matrix seven is Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100, it is Rs 29,200-Rs 92,300 for matrix eight.

The candidates, who have applied for the posts are opposing the disparity and demanding it to be fixed at pay matrix eight as per the approval.

The OPSA has also been urging the state government to restructure the pharmacist cadre since 2013. The services of around 500 pharmacists, engaged on contractual basis under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) since 2011 and Mobile Health Units (MHUs) of NHN since 2009 are yet to be regularised.

While a pharmacist engaged with Odisha State Medical Corporation gets grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month, those from the Health and Family Welfare department are given Rs 2,400.

Pharmacists to boycott vax drive

Around 3,000 pharmacists, engaged in different government hospitals in the state have not been promoted yet. A pharmacist working for the government for last 25-30 years is paid less than nurses.

They have been demanding upper basic pay scale of Rs 9,300 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month. OPSA treasurer Pravat Kumar Sahoo said members of the association have vowed to boycott the ongoing Covid vaccination drive and stage a stir if their demands are not met by January 31.