STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha pharmacist applicants oppose pay matrix variations

The candidates, who have applied for the posts are opposing the disparity and demanding it to be fixed at pay matrix eight as per the approval. 

Published: 19th January 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

A pharmacist working for the government for last 25-30 years is paid less than nurses. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Discrepancies in the scale and pay matrix fixation of 600 positions of pharmacists has created resentment among aspiring candidates who, united under the banner of Odisha Pharmacist Service Association (OPSA), have threatened to stage a mass agitation next month if the discrepancy is not sorted out.

According to sources, the Health and Family Welfare department, on February 20 last year had sent a proposal, sanctioned by the Governor, to the Principal Accountant General (A&E) seeking financial approval for recruitment of 600 pharmacists on regular basis. 

The advertisement for the posts was published on December 28 last year inviting online applications. 

However, as per the documents in possession of the OPSA, it came to light that during financial approval, the scale and pay matrix for post was fixed at eight. But, the pay matrix during publication of the advertisement was mentioned as seven. While the pay scale for matrix seven is Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100, it is Rs 29,200-Rs 92,300 for matrix eight. 

The candidates, who have applied for the posts are opposing the disparity and demanding it to be fixed at pay matrix eight as per the approval. 

The OPSA has also been urging the state government to restructure the pharmacist cadre since 2013. The services of around 500 pharmacists, engaged on contractual basis under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) since 2011 and Mobile Health Units (MHUs) of NHN since 2009 are yet to be regularised. 

While a pharmacist engaged with Odisha State Medical Corporation gets grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month, those from the Health and Family Welfare department are given Rs 2,400. 

Pharmacists to boycott vax drive

Around 3,000 pharmacists, engaged in different government hospitals in the state have not been promoted yet. A pharmacist working for the government for last 25-30 years is paid less than nurses. 

They have been demanding upper basic pay scale of Rs 9,300 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month. OPSA treasurer Pravat Kumar Sahoo said members of the association have vowed to boycott the ongoing Covid vaccination drive and stage a stir if their demands are not met by January 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Pharmacist Service Association
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp