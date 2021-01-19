Phase-I Covid vaccination in Bhubaneswar to be completed by January 22

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase vaccination drive in the State Capital will be completed by January 22, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said on Monday.

Accordingly, the number of session sites in the city has been increased from six to 24.

The new sites include a number of urban community health centres, primary health centres, government and private hospitals, he said.

As many as 1,947 individuals received the Covaxin jab on the second day taking the total number of beneficiaries to 2,559 in the city.

“Doses have been received for the vaccination of 9,000 healthcare workers in the first phase. We have set a target to cover around 2,000 to 2,500 registered beneficiaries in the next four days,” Chaudhary said.

​The Commissioner said the technical glitches in the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWin) application has been resolved which is expected to help in execution of the drive more effectively.