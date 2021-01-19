STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Western Odisha farmers to hold protest on January 23 against Centre's three new agriculture laws

And since the majority of farmers are small, marginal and sharecropper, it will be difficult for them to wage legal battle against the company in case of violation of agreement.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

Meanwhile, farmers of Bargarh have already started preparations for the mega convention. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Western Odisha will hold a mega convention to protest the Centre’s three farm Bills in Bargarh on January 23 on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) convener Ashok Pradhan said not just from Punjab and Haryana, farmers across the country are protesting the three laws. 

“Farmers are agitating at their own places in different ways to extend solidarity with those protesting in Delhi in the freezing cold. The new farm Bills will cripple the farm sector in the country. It is high time we should come together against the autocratic government,” he said.

The farmers here are of the opinion that the new laws will destroy the age-old institutions including agricultural produce market committee (APMC), FCI and State Mandi Board. Since the new Bills restrict MSP as a legal right, there is every possibility that farmers will not get the MSP at private mandis. 

​This apart, in contract farming, the corporate or company may not abide by the agreement in the name of gradation, FAQ or low quality. 

And since the majority of farmers are small, marginal and sharecropper, it will be difficult for them to wage legal battle against the company in case of violation of agreement.

Besides, there is nothing called essential commodities under the new laws. Hence, traders will resort to unlimited hoarding and create artificial scarcity and as a result, the consumer will suffer, Pradhan claimed.

“The common people will be badly affected by the farm laws. Farmers of Western Odisha will stage protest against the new Bills in Bargarh on January 23. The mega convention will be held at Gandhi Chowk,” he added.

Meanwhile, farmers of Bargarh have already started preparations for the mega convention. A bike rally has been launched to mobilise support for the convention by holding meetings at the village level. Launched on January 15, the bike rally will continue till January 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Farm Bills Farmers Protest Farmers Protest in India
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp