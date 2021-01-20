Animal sacrifice ritual at Sulia Jatra

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands of tribals gathered at Khairguda within Tusura police limits on Tuesday to celebrate ‘Sulia Jatra’, a festival that predominantly harps on sacrifice of animals. 

Published: 20th January 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

animal sacrifice

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Thousands of tribals gathered at Khairguda within Tusura police limits on Tuesday to celebrate ‘Sulia Jatra’, a festival that predominantly harps on sacrifice of animals.  After marching out on a  procession to the ritual site at the village, the tribals began the ritual of animal sacrifice.

They believe, offering of blood of animals and birds to their deity Sulia brings good harvest and prosperity. The festival is celebrated every year during the month of Pausha. 

For the past few years, following an Orissa High Court directive, the district administration had been taking steps to abolish the gory practice and was at loggerheads with the zilla adivasi sangha.

But after the Supreme Court, in its verdict stated that the rituals and traditions of the tribals must be respected, the district administration backed out, limiting its role to ensure law and order at the festival site. Animal sacrifice has been practised since ages by the Kandha tribe. Eight sub-castes of the community too practise the tradition, which is believed to be at least 500 years old. 

