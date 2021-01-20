STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NHAI nod to four projects on NH-16 in Odisha

In another development, NHAI officials informed that the much-awaited Khandagiri flyover project in the State Capital will be completed by June-end.

Published: 20th January 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved four projects including a foot overbridge (FOB) at Satsangvihar on NH-16. The FOB was proposed by MP Aparajita Sarangi.NHAI CGM (Technical) RP Panda said the FOB at Satsangvihar will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1.25 crore. Work is likely to commence soon.

Similarly, three more vehicle underpass projects proposed by the MP have been approved by the NHAI. “The underpasses will be constructed at Chandpur, Ashokeikhol Chhack and Malipada on NH-16. Around `12 crore will be spent for each project.

Meanwhile, Aparajita has also urged the NHAI to also construct FOB on NH-16 near hotel Crown at Nayapalli following a demand by members of Shri Rameswar Baristha Nagarika Sangha. The MP, in a letter to the Regional Director of the NHAI, stated that she visited the spot a few times and found that it was accident prone and needed a foot overbridge to address the problem of frequent accidents. “Since the demand is genuine, the project should be taken up at the earliest for the convenience of the residents of the area,” Sarangi said.

In another development, NHAI officials informed that the much-awaited Khandagiri flyover project in the State Capital will be completed by June-end.NHAI (Technical) CGM RP Panda said that around 60 per cent of the project work has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed in six months. Despite the pandemic, there has been no cost escalation of the project which is being implemented at the cost of `115 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha in December 18, 2018, had laid the foundation stone of the project. It was supposed to be completed by November 2019 but was delayed due to flaws in its design and other reasons. Work started in June last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI foot overbridge
India Matters
Nagaraju taking the vaccine on 16, January, 2021. (Photo | EPS)
In a first, Covid vaccine recipient dies of heart attack in Karnataka
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp