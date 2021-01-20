NHAI nod to four projects on NH-16 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved four projects including a foot overbridge (FOB) at Satsangvihar on NH-16. The FOB was proposed by MP Aparajita Sarangi.NHAI CGM (Technical) RP Panda said the FOB at Satsangvihar will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1.25 crore. Work is likely to commence soon.

Similarly, three more vehicle underpass projects proposed by the MP have been approved by the NHAI. “The underpasses will be constructed at Chandpur, Ashokeikhol Chhack and Malipada on NH-16. Around `12 crore will be spent for each project.

Meanwhile, Aparajita has also urged the NHAI to also construct FOB on NH-16 near hotel Crown at Nayapalli following a demand by members of Shri Rameswar Baristha Nagarika Sangha. The MP, in a letter to the Regional Director of the NHAI, stated that she visited the spot a few times and found that it was accident prone and needed a foot overbridge to address the problem of frequent accidents. “Since the demand is genuine, the project should be taken up at the earliest for the convenience of the residents of the area,” Sarangi said.

In another development, NHAI officials informed that the much-awaited Khandagiri flyover project in the State Capital will be completed by June-end.NHAI (Technical) CGM RP Panda said that around 60 per cent of the project work has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed in six months. Despite the pandemic, there has been no cost escalation of the project which is being implemented at the cost of `115 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha in December 18, 2018, had laid the foundation stone of the project. It was supposed to be completed by November 2019 but was delayed due to flaws in its design and other reasons. Work started in June last year.