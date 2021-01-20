Odisha tribal villagers oppose dam project in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Apprehending that the under-construction dam at Kukrel in Chhattisgarh would inundate adjoining Mahupadar and Kamarpalli areas of Malkangiri district, residents of 12 tribal villages under Mathili block took a protest rally demanding immediate halt of the project on Tuesday.

The tribal protesters under the banner of ‘Zilla Adivasi Sangh’ gathered at Kamarpali and shouted slogans against Chhattisgarh government. They alleged that once completed, the mega dam project over Kolab river at Kukrel will submerge at least 48 villages in seven panchayats and vast tracts of agriculture land.

“The dam project will displace hundreds of people in Mathili block. Besides, massive forest land in Odisha will also be submerged, affecting livelihood of local tribal people,” alleged the tribal leaders.The agitators urged Odisha Government to take up the issue with its Chhattisgarh counterpart through dialogue and halt the project.

They also threatened to intensify their protest if the State government fails to act on the matter. The tribal leaders later submitted a memorandum to the block development officer of Mathili in this connection.

