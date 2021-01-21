STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals in Odisha's Haridaspur protest over jobs in Ramco Cements plant

The agitators including unemployed youths and women under the banner of Bekari Birodhi Manch accused authorities of the cement grinding unit of being negligent towards the locals.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Villagers of Haridaspur on Wednesday staged dharna in front of Ramco Cements alleging that the company has failed to fulfil its assurance of providing jobs to locals.

The agitators including unemployed youths and women under the banner of Bekari Birodhi Manch accused authorities of the cement grinding unit of being negligent towards the locals. The company has failed to provide jobs and other benefits like healthcare, drinking water, concrete roads and street lights in the peripheral areas, the outfit said. 

“Before its commissioning, Ramco Cements had promised to provide employment opportunities to locals in its Haridaspur plant. However, it is yet to fulfil its promise,” said an agitator.

The villagers threatened to intensify protest if their demands are not met at the earliest. HR head of Ramco Sarbeswar Mohapatra said the agitators are yet to submit any memorandum to the company management.
Later, the district administration held talks with the protestors following which the the dharna was withdrawn.

Ramco Cements, a Chennai-based company, has set up a 0.9 MTPA cement grinding unit at Haridaspur in Dharmasala block. The unit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually a couple of months back..

