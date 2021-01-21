STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government revises fee structure of all the private schools

The Minister said no school will be allowed to charge any optional fees beyond this fixed structure in the new academic year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday notified the revised fee structure of all the private schools as per the MoU signed between the School and Mass Education department and 14 educational institutions. Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the fee revision order has been issued as per the direction of Orissa High Court and will be applicable for all aided and unaided private schools in the State. However, the new fee structure will be effective for the current academic session of 2020-21 only.

According to the notification of the department, there will be a waiver of 26 per cent (pc) for school (tuition) fees above Rs 1 lakh per annum, 25 pc for fees from Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh per annum, 20 pc for Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum, 15 pc for Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 per annum, 12 pc for Rs 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum and 7.5 pc for Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,000 per annum. There will be no waiver for fees up to Rs 6,000 and transport, food charges will also remain the same. There will also be a flat waiver of 30 pc hostel fees for all the students in private schools.

The Minister said no school will be allowed to charge any optional fees beyond this fixed structure in the new academic year. Those having objections to the new fee slab may approach the Court again, the Minister said.

Members of the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha - a parent’s body - welcomed the move of the State Government and said that it will give respite to thousands of parents whose livelihood and income has been severely affected after outbreak of the pandemic. “More importantly, the government has now gained control over deciding fee structure of the private schools and other educational institutions. We are hopeful that it will prevent them from charging excess fees,” said Mahasangha chairperson Basudev Bhatt. 

The association, however, requested the schools to disclose their tuition and ancillary fees that they charged in 2019-20 academic session, so that the actual benefit of the move can been passed on to the students and their parents. Disclosure of tuition fees charged last year will make the process more transparent, the members said.

