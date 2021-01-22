STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha tribals say no to land value of NHAI, seek adequate aid

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati also pitched in for adequate compensation for people likely to be affected by Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals at the public hearing of Bharatmala Project in Jeypore on Thursday

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Tribals of five blocks in Koraput on Thursday said they did not agree to land acquisition offer for Centre’s ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana passing through the district. Participating in the public hearing organised by the district administration, people of Borrigumma, Koraput, Damantpur, Semiliguda and Potangi demanded proper rehabilitation package including land for land, existing value of proposed land to be acquired and jobs for land losers. 

The tribals said they would not agree to the value proposed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for land to be acquired in these five blocks.

Since the road project would pass through urban pockets, the value of land must be fixed accordingly. 

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati also pitched in for adequate compensation for people likely to be affected by Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The project envisages a 365 km four-lane national highway which will be constructed from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

The legislator said since tribals value their land more than anything, the NHAI must pay `30 lakh per acre of land acquired for the project. Justifying the demand, he said the project will cause air and sound pollution in the affected areas. It will also push tribals to the brink of poverty unless they are compensated well for their land. 

He also strongly opposed the highway plan which will pass through the model college of Semiliguda. Around 125 km of the highway will pass through 58 villages in Borrigumma, Koraput, Dasmantpur, Semiliguda and Potangi blocks of Koraput district.

The under-construction model college at Semiliguda will be demolished to pave way for the highway. Bahinipati said authorities should spare the institution by changing alignment of the highway keeping in mind the future of students.  

The public hearing was organised by the district administration at the Government High School in Jeypore.  People likely to be affected by the project attended the meeting and sought adequate compensation and jobs. They refused to give away their land at the prices quoted by the government. 

Koraput ADM, Deben Pradhan assured the locals that their demands will be presented before NHAI. Officials of NHAI and Odisha State Pollution Control Board were also present at the meeting. 

Earlier, members of Bharatmala Jami Surakhya Manch under Bahinipati’s leadership submitted a memorandum to NHAI authorities through Collector Madhusdan Mishra. The NHAI has already completed the survey for the project but land acquisition is yet to start. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha tribals NHAI
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp