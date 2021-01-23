STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders on overnight dharna at Sambalpur police station

As many as 16 BJP leaders were on dharna on the police station premises after being taken into preventive custody following the ‘Chasi Adhikar Rally’ on Thursday.

Published: 23rd January 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers staging protest in front of Sambalpur Town police station on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged dharna inside Sambalpur town police station all through Thursday night as the saffron outfit continued its stir over paddy procurement delay. On Friday morning, the party workers scuffled with the cops after they were prevented from entering the police station to meet the party agitating leaders.

As many as 16 BJP leaders were on dharna on the police station premises after being taken into preventive custody following the ‘Chasi Adhikar Rally’ on Thursday. The leaders had attempted to gherao the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North during the protest leading to their detention.

Though police let them off in the evening, the BJP leaders refused to leave the police station and staged dharna demanding procurement of paddy lying unsold in market yards. The leaders included Odisha BJP president Sameer Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, former party chief of State KV Singh Deo, Rengali MLA Nauri Naik, former legislators Pradeep Purohit, Rabi Naik and Radharani Panda. 

Senior party leaders on dharna | Express

As the dharna continued overnight, functioning of the Town police station was affected due to the agitation. On Friday, BJP workers tried to force their way into the police station and on being prevented, clashed with the cops. The situation was brought under control by the police but the agitators gathered in front of the police station’s main gate and staged demonstration in support of their leaders.

later, the dharna was withdrawn after a BJP delegation met RDC Niranjan Sahu and was assured steps to resolve all the issues. Sambalpur MLA Mishra said the agitation has been suspended for 72 hours till January 25.“Our delegation held discussion with the RDC. We have put forth some demands including renewal of lapsed tokens of farmers, steps to check deduction of paddy per quintal and development of market yards in different places.

The RDC assured us that he would take steps to resolve the issues without any delay. He also assured us that he would take up the matter with the State government,” Mishra said.  The MLA further said if the demands are not met and paddy not procured from market yards within 72 hours, BJP will convene a meeting to discuss further course of action and intensify agitation from January 25.   
 

