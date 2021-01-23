Students in Odisha to appear HSC exam at own schools

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Class X students in Odisha will appear for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations at their own schools this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers from other schools will be deployed as invigilators to prevent malpractice and ensure fair examinations.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday notified the details of exam pattern including distribution of marks for HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examinations, 2021 scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15.

There will be two separate question papers in General Science and Social Science subjects for HSC and SOSC candidates based on old and new syllabus. The old syllabus question will be meant for HSC (ex-regular) and SOSC (back) candidates. However, the questions in other subjects will be same for all students. Similarly, the question papers in all subjects for Madhyama will be same for different categories of students, the notification stated.

Besides, students will appear for the examination for two hours this year instead of two and a half hours. The test will be held from 8 am to 10 am. Similarly, students will have to appear for the HSC examination with 480 marks this year instead of 600 full marks, BSE officials said.

“Students will have to answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks. While 50 marks will comprise objective questions in OMR (optical mark recognition) format, the remaining 30 marks will be subjective,” said BSE President Ramashis Hazra.

The rest 20 marks will be evaluated on the basis of percentage secured by an examinee from the 30 marks subjective questions in a particular paper. However, students will be provided mark sheets carrying 100 marks subject-wise with 600 full marks, Hazra added. The notification can be downloaded from the BSE website at www.bseodisha.ac.in.