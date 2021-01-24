STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm law protest gets support from Odisha

They took out a rally and moved around the town raising slogans against the three laws. 

Published: 24th January 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:00 AM

The agitating farmers at the convention

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Hundreds of farmers united under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) from across western Odisha held a mega convention to protest the Central farm laws. Extending solidarity with the agitators in New Delhi, around 2,000 farmers gathered at Gandhi Chowk on NH-6 in Bargarh town. They took out a rally and moved around the town raising slogans against the three laws. 

POKSSS convenor, Ashok Pradhan said the farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been agitating against the laws for last 58 days. Yet the Central government has failed to understand their concerns. “Over 150 farmers have lost their lives during the protest.

We have no idea which farmer organisation had sought the laws. The Union government believes that only the farmers from Punjab and Haryana are against the new legislations. But we want to send out a message that farmers across the country are united against the laws,” he said. 

POKSSS member Lingaraj said the government apathy towards the farmers shows it is a conspiracy to hand over their fate to private companies. “Farmers across the country are against the laws and if  not repealed, the agitation will be intensified,” he said. The other farmer leaders at the convention alleged that BJP is trying to divert the attention of the people from the farmers’ agitation in Delhi and termed the party anti-farmer and anti consumer.

BJP leader arrested on charges of  rape
Malkangiri:  The Circle BJP president Avadhuta Prasad Durga was arrested on Saturday by Kalimela Police in the district on charges of raping of a woman when she was a minor.  The FIR was registered by the woman in Ranhola police station in Delhi and subsequently transferred to Malkangiri. In her FIR registered with Ranhola police on December 19 last year, the woman, who is currently staying in Delhi after her marriage, alleged that Durga developed love interest in her in 2016. A native of MV-74 village under Kalimela police limits, the woman alleged that Durga, a resident of MV-90 village, raped her when she was a minor.  Kalimela IIC Suraj Kumar Jhankar said the woman has stated that Durga was threatening her husband and sending objectionable pictures while posting the same on social media. Following the FIR, Delhi Police had transferred the case to Malkangiri police which then asked Kalimela Police to probe the case. “Accordingly, we registered a case on Thursday. Durga has been arrested on rape charges, POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IT Act,” the IIC informed. 

