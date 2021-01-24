Forensic medicine meet inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said scientific deliberations on issues of forensic medicine will throw new light on emerging technique, advanced knowledge, newer tools and go a long way in enriching knowledge in the field.

Inaugurating the 42nd annual national conference-2021 of the Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine (IAFM) virtually, the Chief Minister said forensic interpretation of an event, involving human body and mind, is a vital component of criminal justice system. Legal proceedings require evidence to find out the real perpetrators of crime, he said and added that forensic science comes handy in providing concrete evidence. “Therefore, sophisticated knowledge in forensic science is crucial in dispensation of justice,” he said.

Stating that SCB Medical College and Hospital has been the backbone of healthcare in Odisha for almost a century now, the Chief Minister said this institution has a glorious history of academic excellence. Now, the State government has started the process of transformation of this institute to a global standard healthcare institute with all the modern amenities, he said. Dean and Principal of SCB Prof Dr Datteswar Hota, IAFM president Prof Dr PC Vyas and general secretary Prof Dr M Jadav were present.